When I went to Rutland High School in the late-'60s, the teams had no logo and were known as the Rutland Raiders. The pictures from the 1968 yearbook show only a number on the helmet and jersey (no logo) and the team was referred to as Joe Teta’s Raiders (not Red Raiders).
None of this should be offensive to any Indigenous people. How the logos came about in the years after I attended Rutland, is a mystery to me, from the Indian chief to the arrowhead.
I agree these should be eliminated and Rutland’s helmet have a big red “R” as the logo. The Raider’s name should still remain. I also believe (IMO) the red came from the school's colors, red and white.
This is all the Rutland alumna is asking for and not banning their name and tradition. I see no harm to anyone and agree with Mr. Cavacas that the “Raiders” be reinstated.
Robert M. Nelson
Rutland
The writer is a graduate of Rutland High School's Class of 1968.
