It's high time the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners got around to the business of cementing the Raider name and logo as a permanent fixture in Rutland City. Outside of a few, very vocal, "cancel culture" malcontents, there are very few people in this city who wish to see, or pay for, a name and logo change.
We were promised the Raven name would disappear a year ago when we elected new board members. It's time to deliver. Get yourselves to a meeting (all of you) and get it done!
Ron Austin
(former school commissioner)
Rutland City
