All good citizens are obeying the restrictions, correct?
The mandates have been many, and we all recognize the reason for these, correct ?
Therefore, we, the populace conform, correct ?
Does anyone other than me question why officials in Washington, D.C., the governors of many states, the news media never seem to lack for tonsorial attention?
If one of them set an example for the rest of us, perhaps there would be fewer protests.
When all this started, one of them said, "use common sense." They have failed to do so on many occasions.
Janet Wood
Rutland
