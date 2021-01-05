Good that Abigail Adams inoculated her children in 1776, as said by Ryan Young in this paper on Dec. 31. Rev. Cotton Mather did that 55 years earlier, during the smallpox epidemic in Boston.
As for deregulation, which Mr. Young likes, early films of people crossing city streets before traffic lights and crosswalks is a visual lesson in the necessity of later city planning, the absence of which is evident on Route 7 between two Routes 4.
Craig Gilborn
East Dorset
