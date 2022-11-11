Shortly before I retired several years ago, I searched for a volunteer opportunity that would not take all my time but would still provide a service to others. My good fortune was to discover the Bridges & Beyond program that is supported by RRMC. Through this wonderfully helpful service, I have transported numerous area residents to doctor visits, dentist appointments, grocery shopping expeditions, beautician sessions and many more vital needs.
In the course of this volunteer work, I have met some delightful people and gained a tremendous sense of satisfaction in doing for others. I urge folks in the greater Rutland community to consider giving some time to this important and rewarding volunteer option. Their phone number is: 802-747-3710.
