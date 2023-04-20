Last week, the Ethan Allen Institute held its 30th annual Thomas Jefferson birthday celebration at Rutland Free Library, and what a pleasure it was to have use of that excellent facility. The library staff and leaders helped in getting our group set up and situated for the program. They were unfailingly friendly and kind.
Rutland has long been my second-favorite town in Vermont. Now, after seeing what a fine asset you have in the Rutland Free Library, it is a very close second. You who support it have every reason to be proud.
