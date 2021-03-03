I am curious, if the city does not own the new library, will the library be able to bond to finance ongoing maintenance and repairs, which as noted in a previous letter could be considerable? The Ripley Road building is more than 60 years old, and mediocre at best with an involved roof structure. As to 10 Court St., one could not ask for a better location, a beautiful Federal building placed on top of a hill in the heart of Rutland's National Historic District.
Angela Hinchey
Rutland
