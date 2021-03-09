Once you have entered the former College of St. Joseph Library, it takes about 30 seconds to grasp why the Rutland Free Library board of directors is so excited by the opportunity to purchase it.
Entering the main room, I immediately noted how vast and bright it was. It neither cluttered nor crowded. Light exploded from the rear wall of the main room. A significant portion of that two-story wall is glass and looks onto the woods that surround the campus on three sides, creating an immediate sense of comfort and calm.
There appears to be sufficient rooms of various sizes to provide the numerous city and county organizations, that often hold their meetings at the library, the facilities to continue to do so.
And it should not be minimized that improved access and parking for handicapped patrons will be available at the new facility.
Plans exist to remove the long one-story wing of the building which will result in the library being a standalone building, a plus in my opinion.
There is a bonus in this proposed move that has not, to my knowledge, been publicized; I think it presents a major asset for those people and organizations working so diligently to attract new residents and businesses to Rutland. What other city or town in Vermont can boast of a campus with as many of the major components of its recreational program — gymnasium and ball field, walking trail, library and auditorium/performing arts center — only a few steps apart from each other in such a tranquil, uncongested, safe setting with ample off-street parking?
All of this triggers those famous words from the great movie "The Godfather" — an offer that we cannot afford to refuse.
Norman Cohen
Rutland
