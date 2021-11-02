Congratulations to the Rutland High School fall sports teams for a great fall season.

The legend of Vermont sports champions carries on successfully with the values and enthusiasm of Bruce Wing, Joe Teta, Fundsie Keefe.

Greg Smith

Fresno, California

