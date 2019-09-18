It is beyond time for a Rutland High School-Woodstock Avenue/Route 4-Stratton Road traffic study.
It would be beneficial to have high school students participate in finding more efficient and safer ways getting from here to there [and back]. Maybe our rush hours could become minutes. Thanks for your time and consideration.
Michel Messier
Rutland
