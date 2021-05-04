When workers at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama were about to cast ballots to decide whether to organize, President Biden affirmed their right to organize, saying, “I believe every worker deserves a free and fair choice to join a union — and the PRO Act will bring us closer to that reality.”
Even though the workers at that particular warehouse voted not to unionize, President Biden is right. Everyone should have the right to join a union. Overall, unions give workers more power in their workplaces. That’s the reason for the PRO Act — to safeguard their right to join a union and bargain for better wages, benefits, safer working conditions and a level playing field between themselves and the corporations for which they work.
We should expect our lawmakers — national, state, and local — to stand with the president, and workers everywhere by supporting the PRO Act and every worker’s right to join a union.
Steve Gehlert
West Newbury
