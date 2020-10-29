Open letter to the Rutland City Public School Board of Commissioners and the Rutland Herald:
We write today utterly appalled by the written words of the Rutland City School Board President Alison Notte that appeared in the Oct. 27 commentary in the Rutland Herald. She has taken her fellow board members, the citizens of Rutland City, Rutland Town and other nearby communities, the students of Rutland High School and the alumni of Rutland High School, and cast them all into the basket of deplorables for having the audacity to possess an opposing view and opinion of the “Raider” name and mascot issue.
Apparently, according to Mrs. Notte, because we differ in opinion on the absolute lack of racist intent in the name of the “Raider,” she says we are now in fear of losing our white privilege? And that by disagreeing with her and the board decision to end the “Raider” name, we are essentially showing “how emboldened white supremacists are?” Mrs. Notte, surely you know that you live in a democracy where not everyone has to agree with your way of thinking and that by simply disagreeing, we are not in any way, shape or form white supremacists!
We believe it is time for this board president to step down and apologize as she cannot show that she values mutual respect and dignity for the citizens of Rutland. While Mrs. Notte may currently “be the chair” her place is not welcome at this table of Raiders, whose “passion and commitment” will help build up Rutland rather than tear down the more than 100 years of history and tradition.
Chris and Debbie Creed
Rutland
