The Rutland Ishidoriya Student Exchange (RISE) is departing for Hanamaki, Japan, at 1 a.m. June 21. Continuing Rutland’s sister-city relationship with Ishidoriya, now Hanamaki, since 1988 does not happen without commitment, effort on the part of the student delegates and their families, and most of all, the generosity of this Rutland community. We want to say thank you to all the people who have supported our effort to raise the funds needed to travel, and then host, in October.

Special thanks to Lynn and Walt Manney. Jones' Donuts partnered with us to create a successful fundraiser on National Doughnut Day. Thanks to Lynn waking up at midnight to make our doughnuts, we sold and delivered 94 dozen. Everyone at the shop was kind and supportive. Thanks, Riley.

