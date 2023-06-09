The Rutland Ishidoriya Student Exchange (RISE) is departing for Hanamaki, Japan, at 1 a.m. June 21. Continuing Rutland’s sister-city relationship with Ishidoriya, now Hanamaki, since 1988 does not happen without commitment, effort on the part of the student delegates and their families, and most of all, the generosity of this Rutland community. We want to say thank you to all the people who have supported our effort to raise the funds needed to travel, and then host, in October.
Special thanks to Lynn and Walt Manney. Jones' Donuts partnered with us to create a successful fundraiser on National Doughnut Day. Thanks to Lynn waking up at midnight to make our doughnuts, we sold and delivered 94 dozen. Everyone at the shop was kind and supportive. Thanks, Riley.
Special thanks to Tokyo House Restaurant. The wonderful owners partnered with RISE to share the proceeds from two nights. They also made an additional donation.
Thank you to this entire community for your support and interest, especially everyone who has donated to the cause in time, goods or funding.
The student delegation and their families have worked hard to earn their trip to Japan, and the gift of being part of the exchange. As noted above, the RISE delegation travels on June 21 to learn about the culture and region around Hanamaki. We will be hosting a delegation from our sister city, scheduled to arrive on Oct. 26. We plan on having an evening community event. We sincerely hope all interested Rutlanders will attend. Watch for details.
Robert Bliss, Ginger Gellman, Cedar Hanlon, McKenna McLaughlin, Indira Oquendo, Phoenix Farr, Keira McKeen and Calvin Mitchell