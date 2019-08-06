Now that the baseball season is finally down to crunch time and the playoffs are coming, the Sox are doing their swan song again. Yes, I remember, they won the World Series last year. "That was yesterday and yesterday's gone."
The Sox remind me of a famous ship: The RMS Titanic sank in 1912, in spite of the fact it was said to be unsinkable. Another analogy is a train wreck: Train wrecks are nasty and kill, like the Sox beatdown of the Yanks last week. But, then they get swept by the Rays and even Baltimore beat them. This albatross is living in Boston.
The Sox management failed to sign a closer, failed to pick up any players at the trade deadline, have done nothing to right the sinking ship and just sit there smiling. The Red Sox Nation still believes though — duh.
So, the Sox, like the RMS Titanic, are sinking into Davy Jones' Locker at the bottom of the ocean. They were "unsinkable" and won the World Series, but sank anyway.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
