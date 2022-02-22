Hey, Mr. Mayor, spring is around the corner and time to repair roads like Union Street and Washington Street and many others, plus repair sidewalks on Howe Street and many others. Quit spending our tax money on useless causes and fix our streets. You want people to come to Rutland but the roads chase people away. Yes, I pay rent. A good portion of my rent pays your taxes, and people who live in The Gut feel left out and neglected because you don't care for our roads and sidewalks. When a road is patched, it is done very sloppy and that is wrong. We are Rutlanders too.
Guy Rinebolt
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.