An average of 50 auto accidents occur per year on Woodstock Avenue (Route 7 to Home Depot). There have been two fatalities — a pedestrian in the 1930s and the recent high-speed-related police car crash. With a center turn lane (aka road diet) most of the center left-turn accidents (approximately 17 per year) would be eliminated. Speed would also be slowed closer to the 35 mph speed limit making it safer for pedestrians and cars. Currently, 3% to 5% of traffic speeds are at or faster than 45 mph.
Regarding the trope of the baby carriage, there is another explanation. The sidewalk on the south side of Woodstock Avenue has a 20-foot section with multiple portions elevated or depressed making 3- to 4-inch ridges. This makes for quite a jarring and memorable drop on a bike and certainly in a carriage with a sleeping infant. This is why the baby carriage was in the shoulder. Like water flowing down hill, people will walk/push a carriage wherever it is easier. The old adage "Never wake a sleeping baby" should apply here.