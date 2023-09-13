I have to agree with the letter to the editor from Julia Purdy titled “Road diet problems.”
There is one thing I haven’t heard mentioned that seems to be paramount in this new “road diet.” With lanes down to one in each direction and a center turning lane, what happens when an ambulance, firetruck or police have to get through in an emergency when traffic is backed up and no place for anyone to pull over for these emergency services to pass through? Do we just tell those waiting for these emergency services, sorry, but our new “road diet” has precedence? God help those who are waiting.