Road diet

In a commentary, Larry Walter writes persuasively that it is time to again apply the Road Safety Project on Woodstock Avenue that was tried and abandoned. He makes at least eight points regarding and seemingly effectively refuting arguments against the project, why it failed and was discontinued in 2017. His eighth point was that — in his opinion — too much credence was given to a handful of proprietors who objected.

