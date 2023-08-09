In a commentary, Larry Walter writes persuasively that it is time to again apply the Road Safety Project on Woodstock Avenue that was tried and abandoned. He makes at least eight points regarding and seemingly effectively refuting arguments against the project, why it failed and was discontinued in 2017. His eighth point was that — in his opinion — too much credence was given to a handful of proprietors who objected.
My memory is that, along with those proprietors, the project was abandoned because many, if not most, drivers (who are also voters) hated the design and brought political pressure on the mayor and administration to discontinue the project.
I wonder if today’s drivers/voters have evolved such that the project will find broader acceptance, or if the mayor and administration will again face political pressure. Even when it makes good sense, people today are objecting ever more strongly to being told that our political leaders “know what’s good for you,” even though a majority or significant minority may object. It will be interesting to see if that same political pressure is brought to bear again this time — and if the mayor/administration will be affected by it.