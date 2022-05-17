If you are one of the "locals" who drives on Route 4 East, be on the lookout for "Mother Duck" and her ducklings who have been seen attempting to cross the road in the area of Carpet Warehouse. I witnessed the mother's attempt to get her "little charges" over to the north side of Woodstock Avenue. After a near casualty of the entire family, I stood on the roadside curb and waved my arms and pointed down to the road. My motions and bright pink vest got drivers' attention. The truck in the outer lane stopped as did the vehicle in the inner lane. No traffic was coming from the other direction as the light by Home Depot was red. Whew. All the ducks made it across safely. They may decide to head back to where they came from. So, be alert and let's hope for a long and happy life for the entire "duck family." As cute as the parade of ducks was, they would have been much cuter floating across a pond.
Mary Ellen Shaw
Rutland
