Just wondering if there is a blog out there where you can share the positive and the negatives about road projects so in the future, managers, engineers, contractors and townspeople can share their views so road projects can be done with far fewer glitches.
My point of view: I think about access to the road, access into driveways, line of sight, maintenance of grass strips and sidewalks, and, of course, drainage. Also on my radar are the planning sessions and if they are available after normal working hours, to include business owners.
Testing the drainage is quite plain when viewing the finished work during a rainstorm. Testing driveway access can be done by driving the biggest rig frequenting that drive to see if it bottoms out. Sewer lines can be tested with a special crawling camera inspecting the new pipe.
In conclusion, let us test the masterpiece of work and make the necessary changes to make it right with everyone.
Stephen Cijka
Hubbardton
