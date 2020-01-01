Brandon downtown road improvements are not what they are pontificating about. Who are they kidding?
It was a nightmare in Brandon this summer. You had to know all the back roads to get anywhere. The traffic lights don't work right, the curbs look like they have sharp corners and would pop, not scuff, tires if hit. We lost parking spots and our local Aubuchon is going out of business.
Yeah, it looks pretty, but I don't see any improvements!
Neil Pappalardo
Brandon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.