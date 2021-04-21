Developing St. Joe's campus for something like 200 living units will mean heavy construction vehicles will be using the roads. Should the development ever get started and then completed, those already so-so roads — which will become terrible — will get lots more use from St. Joe residents and employees.
In those units, I suspect there will be many Boomers able-bodied enough to take a 3-mile round-trip walk to downtown and back.
To keep it simple, what plan has been proposed for the roads between River Street and Campbell Road, and, as well, sidewalks for the vastly increased older population who will need them and the much greater traffic load for this region of the city?
Will a bond be put forth to pay for necessary improvements and Rutland citizens called upon to vote on picking up the tab, or will part of any Rutland City-Heartland deal include road improvements and sidewalks as part of City Hall's and Heartland's commitment and investment in this community?
Nick Santoro
Rutland
