It is with sadness and a sense of great loss we read of the death of Jonas Rosenthal. Jonas was knowledgeable, a gifted grant writer, dedicated to the area, friendly. May other towns have such a dedicated manager. He passed much too young, a true public servant, who seemed genuinely to enjoy the work he had chosen always finding another place to use his considerable abilities. I will miss the quick "hello" when he was sighted at Perry's, often with others standing to chat with him on his returns to Poultney.
Ida Mae Johnson
