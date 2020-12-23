I wanted to reach out and thank our generous community on behalf of the Rotary Club of Rutland.
In light of the hardships we all face this year, our club started a Gift-a-Tree program, where generous folks could buy a Christmas tree that would be given to a family in need.
Being the first year for this program, we were not sure how it would go, but are pleased to announce that more than 160 trees were gifted! We were lucky to have a strong partnership with BROC, which coordinated with five other area social service agencies and distributed the tree vouchers.
Each family that came to the Rotary tree shed was also given a children’s book to go under the tree and an ornament to hang on the tree. We hope to continue this new tradition in years to come. A full list of this year’s donors can be found at www.rutlandcityrotary.org. Thank you!
Will Gormly
Rotary Club of Rutland President
Center Rutland
