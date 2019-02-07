During the summer and fall of 2018, I watched in amazement and wonder at the haphazard manner which Pike Industries approached the repaving of Route 103. I do not know who planned that exercise in futility, as the paving process leap-frogged over the entire route. It ended in late fall, after our first snow, with a thin pavement process on the route as it approached Route 7.
Today, I drove from Ludlow to Rutland over Route 103. It was covered with numerous places where the new pavement had been removed, where there were no visible lines defining lane separations, and spots where three lanes (as indicated by road signs and past experience) were totally undefined. I am familiar with the road so I could guess were the lanes were. A visitor would have no idea as to whether the road was comprised of two or three lanes.
I am not a lawyer or an engineer but it doesn't take one to realize the liability exposure the state (and I, as a taxpayer) would face as a result of an accident caused by the lack of lane definition.
Additionally, I would like to know who planned this paving fiasco, what it cost, and how it will be remedied this year — and the cost of such remedy.
Ralph Pace
Ludlow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.