It is insulting for RRMC to say they are not political and don't support the BLM organization, the fact is you caved to mob pressure and group think. You are now flying their flag, which means you value what it represents and, therefore, the denials that you don't align with their core beliefs cannot be true.
To me and many other people across this state and country, this flag represents their racist, anti-police, anti-family, anti-America, pro-Marxist, pro-violence agenda that is ripping this country apart. You did a great job, RRMC, in alienating a huge part of this community, I'm sure DHMC thanks you for all their new patients!
Cristine Smith
Castleton
