Russia has moved closer to a previous form of isolation as sanctions are taking root, access to foreign news has been cut off, and Western companies have pulled their businesses out. Thousands are out of work. Over 5,000 protesters have been arrested. Distributing “false news” will put Russians in jail for 15 years.
So will all this internal turmoil manifest enough meaningful political pressure to change the direction of the war? Probably not. But here are a few thoughts on what might.
— I believe, with 190,000 Russian troops on the ground, some form of communication with families back home about how difficult the war is going.
— As the Russian dead and wounded (estimated at over 14,000) begin to return home, the true cost of the war will begin to take form. It will finally become personal on some level.
— Finally, as the implosion of the economy picks up speed, more larger and more meaningful protests may happen not just in Moscow but on a more nationwide basis.
You have to hope some of these possibilities or continued pressure from the international coalition will force Russian leadership into a bold confrontation with Putin. Then, short of him unilaterally imposing martial law, Putin’s pariah nation may finally tip over.
Rick Theken
Barre Town
