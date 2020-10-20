Residents and visitors to Rutland may have noticed “Rutland Art Ramble” signs on windows along the downtown streets of our familiar city beginning in August. These signs point to art exhibitions designed to enliven, challenge and entertain. Those exhibitions ran through September. October launches a new arrangement of exhibitions.
Rutland Art Ramble is a collaboration between organizations dedicated to fostering the arts and artists throughout the Rutland region. Many downtown business owners have lent store windows, so anyone walking in the city will be able to enjoy a wide variety of works, including sculpture, painting, video and installation.
Rutland Art Ramble is confirmation of the fact that, although we may be facing hardship, our city is as vital as ever. During this period of social distancing, anxiety and upheaval is when we need art most and brings art to the streets, where we can all enjoy it.
Rutland Art Ramble organizers think of it as an outdoor museum, offering a new venue for art and design that highlights the extraordinary talent and tenacity of the organizations and artists who are our community partners, neighbors and friends: the Carving Studio, Castleton University Bank Gallery, the Chaffee Art Center, The MINT, Stone Valley Arts, Vermont Creative Network and 77ART. The exhibitions will remain in place through Nov. 21.
Beth Miller
Middletown Springs
