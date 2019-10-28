Trick is, repeating the treat of our Halloween Parade, display, on more days and ways.
We know our community's spirit, creativity and work ethic is bountiful. How do we create and share our region's bounty more often with more people (potential residents, job creators, tourists) is the question. Smiles shrink the miles, and create bigger piles of business, and tax revenue. As an example, what's up for the World Cup?
Michel Messier
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.