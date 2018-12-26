On behalf of the hundreds of moms, dads, children and seniors who received something from the WSYB Christmas Fund this year, we wish to thank the thousands of kind and generous souls who made donations. This year’s total was the largest in recent memory and continues a nearly 50-year tradition of Rutland County helping its own at Christmas time.
Thank you to each and every person, nonprofit and business that stepped up and gave. We want you to know it does make a difference. You helped put smiles on faces and warm feelings in hearts of your neighbors. And we are thrilled to tell you with the largest total in decades, we were able to help even more folks this year.
Laura Vien
Volunteer Administrator
Brian Collamore
President
Rutland
