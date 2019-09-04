I thought a newspaper was supposed to be unbiased but the Rutland Herald is proving me wrong.
All the editorials about President Trump are biased. A young friend of mine wrote you a letter about a flag, voicing his opinion and you disregarded it. There are people in this liberal city who voted for President Trump and like the job he is doing. But, again, you choose to ignore these letters. Liberal thinking is what is killing this once-great city.
President Trump lowers taxes and Rutland raises taxes. President Trump has more people working and prospering while Rutland sees businesses moving out because of the high taxes and that puts people on welfare and unemployment.
People ask where does all the tax money, fine money and other forms of money generated by Rutland, go to? But the liberals won't answer.
It is annoying how Rutland wants to welcome people and stores to the city, then tax them so high that they have to close. Does the Rutland Herald say anything about that? No.
The Rutland Herald should stop being biased and print letters from both sides of the aisle.
I spent 23 years in the service and three years in Vietnam supporting this country and people who have the right to voice opinions. So, Rutland Herald, let it happen.
Lt. Col. Skip Rinebolt
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.