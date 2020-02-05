I turned on 101.5 radio in Rutland last week and was momentarily confused. This was not the usual bland music of 101TheOne. Instead, I was hearing an amazing variety of daring and really interesting new music. Rutland will now have both a Starbucks and a great independent radio station! Thank you, Dave Tibbs!
Louis Meyers
South Burlington
