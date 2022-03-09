My mother used to say there are three ways to raise children: example, example, example. My daughter and two granddaughters were recently in the beautiful state of Vermont in the Rutland area. It was repulsive to see F--- Biden signs in Rutland, especially near schools where every student sees them every day. What kind of example is this for our children?
Kevin Geery
Acton, Massachusetts
