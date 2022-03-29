I live in downtown Rutland City. In my 74 years, I have lived in several cities. Rutland is the dirtiest one I have every lived in.
I can't believe the amount of trash in the street gutters and on sidewalks. In recent years, the city had a man with a sidewalk vacuum — no more. I am guessing he's no longer in the city budget.
And don't get me started on the many displaced shopping carts and dog poop everywhere.
I've seen many signs and stickers which declare "I love Rutland." I wish the people of Rutland would respect it enough to keep it clean.
J.R. Ewing
Rutland
