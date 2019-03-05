A problem in Rutland is the lack of attraction and fun in this town.
Rutland doesn't have much to offer as far as entertainment or department stores. People around Rutland constantly complain about having nothing to do and how we have no stores to shop from, so why don't we do something? Rutland needs to find entertainment to keep people here so we don't have to constantly travel somewhere to have fun or get some clothes.
Are the officials of Rutland contacting businesses to bring more stores here? The mall is almost vacant, Hobby is next, there are too many empty storefronts. I would like to hear what is being done about that.
Kaya Hicks
Rutland
