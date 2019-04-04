The closing of Rutland Optical on May 1 will represent the end of an era, 65 years of skillful service to the glasses-wearing public under the same management. David and Lisa Gilman and, before them, the founder, Frederick W. "Bill" Gilman, could always be counted on for a friendly smile, a cheerful greeting and capable service, whether you needed a new frame, a change in prescription or just an adjustment.
Their welcoming attitude was one reason I elected to open my practice in Rutland in 1971. For 35 years, many of my patients relied on them for their good advice and their attention to detail in crafting their eyewear, as I have to the present day. We will all miss them.
Gordon R. Kelly, MD
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.