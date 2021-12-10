Let's consider brightening the (holiday, winter) lighting in and around the Plaza. Enhanced shopper, pedestrian (night time) visibility needs to become a higher priority in the Walmart, Price Chopper, Dollar Store Plaza. Driving in the Plaza is challenging during the day; at night it can be a real frightening adventure, and even more straining when it is raining. Light the night bright so shoppers, pedestrians can stay in our sight.
A few of the Plaza north (and south) pole lights were out for the count the other night. One of the most concentrated, busiest pedestrian crossings in Rutland, Plaza lighting should be on our holiday season winter list and checked twice.
Or perhaps we should consider adding Rudolph noses to our masks, and the game of hide and go seek, among the brick columns, would favor the seekers with peepers, glasses. The Plaza provides an important and welcoming opportunity for shoppers and the community to come together year-round. Thank you, stores and shops; let’s work together so no one will have to drop while they shop.
Michel Messier
Rutland
