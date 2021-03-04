l am one who seldom has a hard time choosing a side on a political question, but I have been procrastinating over the Rutland High School mascot issue since it recently came up.
I've decided to support the proposed compromise wherein we'd still be the Rutland Raiders (without the "Red" and without the arrowhead) where the "Raiders" refers to Gen. Merritt Edson's Raiders of World War II fame. Our school colors, the name of our school paper, and the color of our building on Library Avenue would still be "Red and White."
I spent most of World War II as a student at RHS, from Pearl Harbor in 1941 to Hiroshima in 1945. I don 't recall hearing about General Edson, but a classmate and good friend of mine was also named Merritt Edson. He never mentioned the general, but he must have been a close relative. That's not a common name.
We were the "Red Raiders" in those days but, frankly, I don't recall thinking that the "Red" necessarily referred to a subset of the human race (any more then "Indian" necessarily refers to a resident of the Asian subcontinent). "Red" makes a good alliteration with "Rutland" and "Raiders" and was/is just an attractive color for our uniforms. Our crosstown friends and eminent opponents wore uniforms of the Green Wave of Mount St. Joseph.
Go, Raiders!
Robert Perkins
Rutland
