Years ago, I was surprised to learn we have a species of rattlesnake, the timber rattlesnake, here in Rutland. Rattlesnakes are common in the West, but there are only four species east of the Mississippi River.
Timber rattlesnakes are native only to Rutland County and are critically endangered. Rattlesnakes are often considered the honorable combatants of the animal kingdom because they warn their prey before they attack. They are resourceful, determined and adaptable, all admirable traits.
Since Rutland High School is looking for a new name and logo, the Rutland Rattlesnakes would be a meaningful and positive name for Rutland students to consider. It would be a strong, fierce and dynamic image, representing an indigenous species that is unique to our region. It would reflect the slogan “Intensity with Integrity” currently used by RHS. It would be inspirational for everyone — those who have lived in Rutland for years, new community members and most importantly, our students. It would also raise awareness for the species, to ensure they continue to thrive in Rutland.
Rutland is an amazing community and our students have the opportunity to choose how they are represented. As community members, we must support our students and help them make meaningful change for the future of Rutland.
Scott McCalla
Rutland City
