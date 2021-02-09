Rutland’s Ravens?
In First Nation mythology, the raven has two sides. It is creative, intelligent, adventurous, but can be extremely self serving, curious, a mischievous trickster and shape shifter. It represents wisdom, healing, death and loss and, because of its plumage, is considered an ill omen. It has a dubious reputation and fights between ravens are very common.
There is a gender hierarchy within each group that dictates males always rank above females.
It eats carrion, frequents trash dumps and has a kleptomaniac habit when it comes to eggs of other birds.
A group of lions is called a pride. A group of geese, a gaggle. More than two crows is called a murder.
A group of Steller’s Jays is a cast or scold. A group of elephants is called a herd, a group of goats is a trip. A group of dogs is called a pack, a group of elk is a gang. A group of ferrets is a business and a group of ravens is called an unkindness.
Margie Terenzini
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.