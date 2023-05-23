To the residents and voters of Rutland Town, just a brief message about the Tuesday, May 23, upcoming vote to construct a new public safety building to house our police, fire and emergency management functions. The bottom line to the complicated wording on this ballot is very simple. The only funds needed to come from any tax increase is around $365,000.
Yes, the bids did come in significantly higher than planned, but fortunately for the town, we have prudently planned and you have funded a Capital Fund designed for exactly these circumstances. That fund, along with a hefty surplus in our 1% option tax revenues paid mostly by non-Rutland Town shoppers, has reduced the burden on you voters.
