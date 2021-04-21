I would like to respond to Annette Smith's scary letter about fluoride in water with some simple facts. Fluoride, like many compounds, has unsafe amounts that we can consume. According to the EPA, anything above 4 parts per million (ppm) is unsafe, although more than 2 ppm becomes questionable. Rutland water has a maximum of 0.73 ppm.
I encourage people not to get scientific information from the opinion page here and quickly look up the Rutland drinking water stats online, as well as information surrounding this "controversy," which is mainly concerned around politics and conspiracy theories rather than any science that says it is damaging to our health, as there is none at the levels found in Rutland water.
Matthew Brown
Castleton
