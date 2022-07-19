How nice of the mayor to write a commentary in Tuesday’s edition stating his view that Rutland is so crime-infested, we all need to contact our legislators for tougher criminal laws before anyone’s going to want to live here. Nice.
My narrative for Rutland is a little different. I am self-employed and can live and work anywhere. For the last 30 years or so, I’ve chosen to live, work and raise a family in Rutland for several reasons, but mainly because it’s just such a nice place to be. Go figure.
Steven Schindler
Rutland Town
