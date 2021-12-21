The article in Thursday’s Rutland Herald, “Afghans expected in January,” made me wonder what the citizens of Rutland’s response will be. I vividly remember the rancor and divisiveness six years ago when news came that Rutland would host Syrian refugees fleeing the devastating war in Syria: Many seemed unable to distinguish between victims and terrorists, and were adamantly opposed to our new neighbors.
I personally witnessed the dirty looks and comments to, and about, these people, who were already traumatized by the upheaval in their country, the dire need to escape, the anguish at leaving loved ones behind. For them to come to Rutland only to be blamed and despised, broke the hearts of those of us trying to help them recover and start their lives over.
I sincerely hope we have learned something in these last six years: that people fleeing a horrific situation need our understanding, our compassion and our help, not suspicion and anger. This time around, Rutland, let’s welcome our new neighbors and offer them the help they need to start over.
Nanette Dubin
East Wallingford
