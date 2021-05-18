We feel it’s always good to start with the positive. Celebrating and memorializing the life and works of Rutland native Martin Henry Freeman, the first African American college president, reflects the positive, dare we say, “progressive,” streak in Rutland.
Squabbling endlessly over retaining the backward, hurtful symbols of Native American “raiders” and “arrowheads” reflects what’s wrong with Rutland. Sadly, it’s the second, antiquated streak, that many locals and outsiders see in this community.
Whitney and Philip Lamy
Castleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.