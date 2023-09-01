Reading about next year's traffic lane changes to Route 4 makes me think Rutland is creating the next “Malfunction Junction.” “Malfunction Junction” was the slang term used by locals in and around Manchester describing the old Route 7 and Route 11/30 junction. Traffic would build up and sit for an absurd amount of time. Drivers would attempt to shortcut the long single line of vehicles by cutting through side streets, or many avoided Manchester all together on weekends, holidays or during commuter traffic.
I certainly hope this change doesn’t deter people from visiting Rutland. Will the number of customers to the many small and large businesses on Woodstock Avenue decrease because people won’t want to sit in stop-and-go traffic? Will this change encourage people to rely on the small residential streets as shortcuts to avoid the impending traffic congestion? I’m new to Rutland and love how quickly I can grab pizza on Route 4 or lollipops at the new candy store or scoot down to the shopping plaza at the bottom of the mountain. I sure hope this change doesn’t make it more complicated to visit these and many other businesses on this busy and important corridor.