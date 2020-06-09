As I write this, it is June 6, 2020, the 76th anniversary of D-Day. I can only imagine the sacrifices our fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers made. The whole country sacrificed with rationing, war bonds and a complete redo of industry.
Today, we are dealing with a war against another world-changing enemy, COVID-19. Our sacrifices so far have made a difference. Now is not the time to forget what we have accomplished. We must continue until this is “solved.”
Please remember how the country sacrificed 76 years ago to win that war. Today, remember how our continued sacrifice will help win this war against COVID-19 for all of us.
Jeff Schroeder
Castleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.