Sadie Stetson was named 2018-19 Vermont Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year for the third year in a row, recognizing the St. Johnsbury Academy senior as the top player in the state. She helped lead her team to their repeat Division I championship, defeating Champlain Valley Union High School, which was undefeated the whole season up until then.
Stetson also was named Metro Division POY, Burlington Free Press "Miss Basketball," Vermont Basketball Coaches Association POY, Caledonian-Record POY and All-State 1st Team; these awards were repeats of the last two years, except two times for the Caledonian-Record.
To my knowledge, she is the only Vermont basketball player, male or female, to ever achieve this three in a row; Gatorade started the recognition in 1986.
Stetson has accepted a full scholarship for next fall to Division I American University (Washington, D.C.) where fellow Vermonter Emily Kinneston (a CVU alumna) just finished four years there and was the Patriot Division's MVP last year. Speaking of Emily, according to the AAU Lone Wolf Facebook page, she is playing professional basketball in Europe for Finland's top team — not bad for a Vermont girl.
Stetson also plays AAU basketball for Lone Wolf Athletics, where every Vermont Girls Basketball Gatorade POY recipient for the last 14 years has played. Lone Wolf Athletics, in Colchester, is run by Wayne Lafley and consists of four or five girls teams and three or four boys teams of various ages. Players come from all over Vermont and some areas of New York; they are one of the best organizations in the New England area.
Don Lloyd
Springfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.