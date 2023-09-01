As our community continues to seek positive change, it's vital that we take a moment to celebrate the outstanding individuals who have propelled us forward. Brattleboro resident, Ann Braden, the founder of GunSense Vermont, stands as a beacon of leadership and courage, inspiring us to work toward a safer and more responsible approach to firearms.

Following the heart-wrenching events of the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012, Ann Braden founded GunSense Vermont, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to advocating for responsible gun safety measures. Her efforts have led to significant legislative achievements that prioritize safety and well-being throughout our state.

