In July, Castleton’s Recreation Commission concluded its third two-week-long youth Sailing Camp on Lake Bomoseen. Enthusiastic and intrepid middle-schoolers started the week paddling and intentionally capsizing six donated Sunfish. Within a few days, they were capably navigating a triangular racecourse.
None of this would have been possible without the generosity of numerous residents, businesses and organizations. Over the years, the American Legion Auxiliary of Crippen-Fellows Post 50, the Castleton Lions Club and the Lake Bomoseen Association made significant financial donations to the program, as did local citizens. Most recently, Jeff and Pat Schroeder and Tom Pressly and Katrina Carris wrote checks to encourage youth sailing in our area. Woodard Marine provided PFDs and made important pro bono contributions.
Town Manager Mike Jones and Crystal Beach Supervisor Martha Clifford and her staff provided excellent support. Boats were transported and stored on an impressive trailer/rack fabricated by the Highway Department’s talented Bob “Stretch” Ward.
Most important, families gave their underutilized sailboats to the town not only for use during the camp but also by kids in future years. (Since some of our boats are old and heavy, we would still welcome additional donations.)
Finally, the program would not have been possible without our amazing volunteers: Tim Cleary, Ted Day, Blair Enman, Frank Johnson, Pat Keller, Michelle Opsahl, Nick Thornblade, Trip Westcott and Glenn Williams.
Thanks to all who helped introduce kids to a wonderful lifelong sport!
Joe Mark
2021 Crystal Beach Sailing Camp lead instructor
Bomoseen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.